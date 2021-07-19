Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Short Interest Up 24.2% in June

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,150,000 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the June 15th total of 16,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.7 days. Approximately 17.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $694,892.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $60,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFM. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth $348,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 12.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 655,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,459,000 after purchasing an additional 73,004 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth $13,436,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 294.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,574,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,160 shares during the period. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SFM opened at $25.71 on Monday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a one year low of $18.21 and a one year high of $29.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.57. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.24.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

