Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) is Bares Capital Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Bares Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,943,377 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 361,299 shares during the period. Square comprises 21.0% of Bares Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Bares Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.09% of Square worth $1,122,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in Square by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the first quarter worth $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Square by 41.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

SQ stock traded down $3.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $233.76. 216,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,946,323. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.00 and a 52-week high of $283.19. The stock has a market cap of $106.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 327.47, a P/E/G ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $225.98.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.74.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,323,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total transaction of $2,128,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 405,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,274,450.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,053,985 shares of company stock worth $239,611,401 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.