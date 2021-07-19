Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Equities research analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.93.

NYSE SQSP opened at $52.27 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.46. Squarespace has a 52-week low of $42.82 and a 52-week high of $64.71.

In other Squarespace news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total transaction of $2,542,500.00. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 430,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $21,965,309.14. In the last three months, insiders sold 934,067 shares of company stock valued at $48,946,479.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

