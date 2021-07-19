Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Equities research analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.66% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.93.
NYSE SQSP opened at $52.27 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.46. Squarespace has a 52-week low of $42.82 and a 52-week high of $64.71.
Squarespace Company Profile
Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.
