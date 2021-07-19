SSR Mining Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for SSR Mining in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $366.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.48 million.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SSRM. Zacks Investment Research raised SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $16.17 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. SSR Mining has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $25.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSRM. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in SSR Mining by 5.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in SSR Mining by 1.9% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 59,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in SSR Mining by 93.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in SSR Mining by 43.1% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in SSR Mining by 5.7% in the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

