SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Shares Sold by Polygon Management Ltd.

Polygon Management Ltd. lessened its stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 41.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 77,674 shares during the quarter. Polygon Management Ltd.’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSRM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the fourth quarter worth $51,018,000. Condire Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $21,555,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,312,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,606,000 after buying an additional 650,422 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in SSR Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,163,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in SSR Mining by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,407,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,714,000 after acquiring an additional 392,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SSRM traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.86. 50,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,830,614. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.05. SSR Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $25.32.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $366.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.48 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 15.24%. On average, research analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

SSRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. SSR Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

