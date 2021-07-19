STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for STAG Industrial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for STAG Industrial’s FY2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STAG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Capital One Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

NYSE STAG opened at $40.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.38. STAG Industrial has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $40.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.90.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 32.77% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.72%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STAG. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in STAG Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 53.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 74.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

