Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) Achieves Market Cap of $42.08 Million

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Over the last week, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market capitalization of $42.08 million and $3.77 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0375 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003246 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00047734 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002443 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013127 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006539 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $238.94 or 0.00775327 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Profile

Standard Tokenization Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,059,889 coins. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official website is stp.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

Standard Tokenization Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Tokenization Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Standard Tokenization Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Standard Tokenization Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

