Starbase Price Hits $0.0055 on Top Exchanges (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Starbase has a total market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $1,687.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Starbase has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Starbase coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003248 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00047613 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003249 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002444 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013135 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006522 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $238.91 or 0.00775824 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Starbase Coin Profile

Starbase (CRYPTO:STAR) is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. The official website for Starbase is starbase.co . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Starbase Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

