Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Position Increased by Optimal Asset Management Inc.

Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 142.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,114 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,301 shares during the quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 347,908 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $37,219,000 after buying an additional 137,382 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 84,590 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,049,000 after buying an additional 44,606 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $117.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.49 billion, a PE ratio of 141.35, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.18. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $73.21 and a 12-month high of $120.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

