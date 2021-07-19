Starname (IOV) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $25,451.00

Starname (CURRENCY:IOV) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. Starname has a total market cap of $4.50 million and $25,451.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Starname has traded up 17% against the US dollar. One Starname coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0470 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003265 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00047661 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003266 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002464 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013187 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006633 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.50 or 0.00771878 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

IOV is a coin. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. Starname’s total supply is 130,520,249 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. Starname’s official Twitter account is @iov_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Starname’s official website is starname.me . Starname’s official message board is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values

According to CryptoCompare, “A starname is the user's universal username for the blockchain world. It enables users to receive crypto-currencies or to log in to blockchain applications in a seamless way. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starname should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starname using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

