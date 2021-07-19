State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target Increased to $92.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of State Street in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.93.

Shares of NYSE STT traded down $3.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.89. 13,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,553,346. The company has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.40. State Street has a twelve month low of $56.63 and a twelve month high of $89.28.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that State Street will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other State Street news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,182.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 4.6% during the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,144 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,018,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in State Street during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $519,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of State Street by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 47,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 6,876 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in State Street by 5.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

