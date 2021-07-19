Steadfast Capital Management LP Has $280.52 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 753,932 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,063 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 2.9% of Steadfast Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Steadfast Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of UnitedHealth Group worth $280,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $457,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 216.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNH. Argus raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.74.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total value of $804,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $61,980,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,301 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,573 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH traded down $10.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $408.94. 152,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,188,375. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $289.64 and a fifty-two week high of $425.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $406.98. The company has a market capitalization of $385.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.12 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.