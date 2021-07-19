Steadfast Capital Management LP Takes $6.21 Million Position in Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI)

Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 452,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,212,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP owned about 0.63% of Vine Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Vine Energy during the first quarter worth about $345,000. Ares Management LLC purchased a new position in Vine Energy during the first quarter worth about $962,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vine Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,374,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vine Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,374,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vine Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,649,000.

VEI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

Shares of VEI stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,651. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.77. Vine Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $160.63 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vine Energy Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

