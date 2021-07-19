Stealth Reaches One Day Volume of $622.00 (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. In the last week, Stealth has traded 28.6% lower against the dollar. Stealth has a total market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $622.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stealth coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0668 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00005402 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000957 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00045751 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00031634 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Stealth Profile

XST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 38,789,141 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

