Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Steel Dynamics stock traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.89. 2,703,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,299,211. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $26.12 and a 12-month high of $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $11,266,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,320,389.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,334,075.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,536 shares in the company, valued at $7,538,348.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 294,085 shares of company stock worth $18,528,260 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.70.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

