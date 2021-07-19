Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,382 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 63.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Arthedge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 1st quarter worth $10,264,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,039,000 after purchasing an additional 22,581 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 1,895.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 19,709 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,180,000 after buying an additional 16,999 shares during the period. 71.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on DOCU. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.73.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $282.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $241.01. The stock has a market cap of $54.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.15, a PEG ratio of 100.75 and a beta of 0.85. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $179.49 and a one year high of $298.75.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total transaction of $2,567,120.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,242,469.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.61, for a total transaction of $3,570,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,335 shares of company stock valued at $20,725,021 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

