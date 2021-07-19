Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lemonade by 2,053.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lemonade by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LMND opened at $84.25 on Monday. Lemonade, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.11 and a 52 week high of $188.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.13.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). Lemonade had a negative net margin of 147.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The company had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.88 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lemonade news, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,805,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,002.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,438,156.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.57.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

