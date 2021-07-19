Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,957 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $373,392,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in The Allstate by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,030,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $443,036,000 after buying an additional 2,014,085 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Allstate by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,194,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,124,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,120 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 1st quarter worth $77,730,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Allstate by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,294,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,356,000 after purchasing an additional 421,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get The Allstate alerts:

ALL opened at $130.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.21. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $86.51 and a 52 week high of $140.00. The company has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.00%.

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $20,520,758.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,023,104.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total transaction of $1,700,797.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,111 shares of company stock valued at $33,848,532 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.96.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.