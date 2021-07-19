Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,388 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPE. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,839 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 25,048 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,448 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $8,798,000 after acquiring an additional 13,955 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,714 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 9,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,160 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

EXPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised their target price on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.13.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $11,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,458,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Eric M. Hart sold 53,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $9,164,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,109,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 169,769 shares of company stock worth $28,818,931 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXPE stock opened at $157.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.75. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.75 and a 1-year high of $187.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.51.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.83) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.