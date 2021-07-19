Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 46.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,810 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LUV. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 407.0% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LUV opened at $49.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.23. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $30.24 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

LUV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

