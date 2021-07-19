Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 63.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,789 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 30,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,497,000 after purchasing an additional 10,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,558,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $396.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $389.27. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $293.30 and a 52 week high of $402.57.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

