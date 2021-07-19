Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $1.45 Million Stake in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBC. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 49.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Shares of EBC stock opened at $18.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.00. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $23.03.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.46 million. Research analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eastern Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.