Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $1.71 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,014 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 789.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 51,884 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $13,470,000 after acquiring an additional 46,054 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,920,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus boosted their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on FedEx from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.04.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $292.49 on Monday. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $162.81 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.05.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.51%.

In other FedEx news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 16,052 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $887,675.60. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 1,101 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total transaction of $333,603.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,065 shares of company stock valued at $31,556,101 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.