Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camden National Bank boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 398,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,849,000 after buying an additional 7,041 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Alibaba Group by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,828,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $890,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. CLSA dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.17.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $212.10 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $198.26 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $573.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $214.48.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.