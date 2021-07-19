Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 289.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLK. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 428.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 60.0% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $922.54.

NYSE BLK opened at $875.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $872.47. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $531.39 and a 1 year high of $920.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total transaction of $3,568,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,259 shares of company stock valued at $31,959,240 in the last ninety days. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

