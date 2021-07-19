Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,471 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,531 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 49,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $645,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,279,353.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $49.38 on Monday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $52.90. The stock has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.76.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. This is an increase from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

BK has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.31.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

