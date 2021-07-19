Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 12,767 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,767 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 38,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 26,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:XOM opened at $57.32 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,054.55%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.30.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

