Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 925 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Park Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 51.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.53.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,427,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,347,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,771,864.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.32, for a total transaction of $1,058,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,560.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 423,616 shares of company stock worth $15,619,184 and have sold 419,362 shares worth $79,141,535. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $286.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.21 and a 52-week high of $288.88.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. Moderna’s revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 25.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

