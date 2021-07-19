Stellar (XLM) Market Capitalization Tops $4.69 Billion

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 11.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 19th. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000679 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $4.69 billion and $372.48 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stellar has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stellar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003375 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00036039 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00096550 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.37 or 0.00142942 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00019087 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,654.60 or 1.00053218 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,001 coins and its circulating supply is 23,293,341,403 coins. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.