Stellar (XLM) One Day Volume Hits $317.49 Million

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 19th. Stellar has a market cap of $5.20 billion and approximately $317.49 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000714 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Stellar has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003197 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00037968 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00100335 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.11 or 0.00147414 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00020050 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002986 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,001 coins and its circulating supply is 23,293,340,066 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

