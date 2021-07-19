Step Finance Trading Down 11.2% Over Last Week (STEP)

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Over the last seven days, Step Finance has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. Step Finance has a market cap of $708,953.56 and $323,238.00 worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Step Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000574 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003239 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00036978 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00100988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.70 or 0.00144777 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,900.90 or 1.00072238 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Step Finance Coin Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Step Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Step Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

