Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 276,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,704 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Stericycle worth $18,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. WD Rutherford LLC grew its position in Stericycle by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Stericycle by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Stericycle by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in Stericycle by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stericycle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

In related news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 24,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $1,848,302.19. Also, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $98,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,414 shares in the company, valued at $170,718.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

SRCL stock opened at $69.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.81 and a 52-week high of $79.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -534.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.37.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $668.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.17 million. On average, research analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

