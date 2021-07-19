Steve Oblak Sells 833 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) insider Steve Oblak sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.78, for a total value of $229,724.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Steve Oblak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, Steve Oblak sold 1,335 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.16, for a total value of $382,023.60.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Steve Oblak sold 1,981 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.10, for a total value of $602,422.10.

W traded up $9.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $289.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,633,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,718. The stock has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a PE ratio of 62.90 and a beta of 3.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.08. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $209.12 and a twelve month high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.69. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 45.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.30) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Wayfair from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.57.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Wayfair by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Wayfair by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Wayfair by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Wayfair by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Wayfair by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

