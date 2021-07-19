SThree plc (LON:STEM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3

SThree plc (LON:STEM) announced a dividend on Monday, July 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

STEM stock traded down GBX 12.50 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 457.50 ($5.98). The company had a trading volume of 185,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,384. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 443.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £610.56 million and a PE ratio of 36.60. SThree has a one year low of GBX 228.50 ($2.99) and a one year high of GBX 479.50 ($6.26).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STEM. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of SThree from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.45) target price on shares of SThree in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of SThree in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, Newington International, and Orgtel brands.

