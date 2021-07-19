Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 13,816 Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) by 79.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,816 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHCO. RK Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 14.5% in the first quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 353,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,006,000 after acquiring an additional 44,900 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in AdaptHealth by 34.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the first quarter worth $413,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the first quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. 49.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $25.47 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.94, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. AdaptHealth Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $41.58.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.28). AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $482.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. AdaptHealth’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AHCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.95.

In other AdaptHealth news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.14 per share, with a total value of $96,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $96,560. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

