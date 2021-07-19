Stifel Financial Corp Buys 10,130 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 206.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,035 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,130 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 1,261.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on WGO shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Winnebago Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.54.

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $63.06 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 2.00. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $960.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.82 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 138.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

