Stifel Financial Corp Buys New Shares in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.27% of Kirkland’s as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Kirkland’s during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in Kirkland’s during the first quarter worth $357,000. Institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

Separately, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Kirkland’s in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of KIRK stock opened at $19.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.80 million, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.98. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $34.45.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $123.57 million during the quarter. Kirkland’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 40.97%.

In other news, Director Miles Kirkland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $235,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,817 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,123.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, fragrance and accessories, lamps, artificial floral products, housewares, outdoor living items, gifts, and frames.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.