Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF) by 54.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,462 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RWM Asset Management LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 58.7% in the first quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 342,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 126,853 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 25.9% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 314,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,616,000 after acquiring an additional 64,777 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 367.1% during the first quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 175,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 138,038 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 144,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 64,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 316.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 125,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 95,481 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:EPRF opened at $24.45 on Monday. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a one year low of $22.49 and a one year high of $25.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.40.

