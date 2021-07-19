Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) by 64.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 221,910 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Community Bankers Trust were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Community Bankers Trust by 302.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Community Bankers Trust by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Community Bankers Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Community Bankers Trust by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Community Bankers Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000.

NASDAQ:ESXB opened at $10.61 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.49. Community Bankers Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.87 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $15.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Community Bankers Trust’s payout ratio is 18.75%.

Community Bankers Trust Profile

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals, small businesses, and commercial companies. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial, consumer and small business, and real estate and mortgage loans.

