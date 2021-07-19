Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 40.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries in the first quarter worth $135,442,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth $53,345,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 379.2% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 324,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,119,000 after purchasing an additional 256,775 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries in the first quarter worth $56,762,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 16.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,052,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,599,000 after purchasing an additional 149,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $252,004.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,877,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson increased their price target on Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.33.

VMI opened at $223.83 on Monday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.98 and a 12-month high of $265.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $239.54. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 1.18.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.45. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $774.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 24.45%.

Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

