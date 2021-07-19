Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.08 Million Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 351.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,269 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 52.3% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 93.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 20,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 7.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 119,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,873 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 83.1% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 9,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas in the first quarter worth $1,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $201,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,766.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SWX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

Shares of NYSE:SWX opened at $71.07 on Monday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $75.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.17.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $885.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.60 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.49%.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

