Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,946 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 35.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 111,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 28,933 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,406,000. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,670,000.

Shares of BAB opened at $33.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.90. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $31.68 and a 1-year high of $33.84.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

