Stifel Financial Corp Invests $1.06 Million in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.25% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $351,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $1,223,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,939,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of JKL opened at $172.73 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.71. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $72.15 and a twelve month high of $177.84.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.