Stifel Financial Corp Invests $1.15 Million in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 169,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.09% of Sandstorm Gold as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter worth $140,000. 39.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Sandstorm Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.75 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sandstorm Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.96.

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $7.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 50.87 and a beta of 1.10. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $10.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.30.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.80 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 4.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

