Stifel Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCD. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000.

NYSEARCA RCD opened at $142.92 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.60. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $91.64 and a twelve month high of $153.22.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

