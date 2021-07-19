Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 20,576 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 28,420 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:EFT opened at $14.30 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.31. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $14.48.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

