Stifel Financial Corp Sells 2,583 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,987 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,583 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $323,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 82,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,021,000 after buying an additional 9,951 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 6,938 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 202.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 135,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,263,000 after buying an additional 90,511 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 3,590 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $294,200.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $72.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $37.28 and a 12 month high of $87.85.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.02 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 10.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.50%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Truist upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

