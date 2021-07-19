Stifel Financial Corp Trims Holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NovoCure in the first quarter worth $64,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in NovoCure in the first quarter worth $70,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in NovoCure in the first quarter worth $125,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NovoCure by 127,400.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in NovoCure by 85.7% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $182.57 on Monday. NovoCure Limited has a 1-year low of $61.16 and a 1-year high of $232.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $199.60. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,659.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 8.94 and a current ratio of 9.19.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). NovoCure had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $134.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NovoCure news, Director Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.67, for a total value of $199,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,045 shares in the company, valued at $14,584,895.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 1,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total value of $347,628.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,655,197.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,496 shares of company stock worth $6,620,663. 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVCR. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (down previously from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist increased their price target on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho downgraded NovoCure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on NovoCure from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.00.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.