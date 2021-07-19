Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Medallia (NYSE:MDLA)

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FinViz reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 28.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MDLA. reduced their target price on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Medallia from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medallia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.70.

Get Medallia alerts:

Shares of MDLA traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $31.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,247. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Medallia has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $48.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -27.48 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.31.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 33.99%. The firm had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Medallia will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Medallia news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 30,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $792,947.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 981,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,242,070.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Borge Hald sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $1,245,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,540,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,219,252.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 340,804 shares of company stock worth $10,511,775. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medallia during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medallia by 5,268.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medallia during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medallia during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Medallia by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.