Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 10,072 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,119% compared to the average daily volume of 454 put options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Get Brightcove alerts:

BCOV traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $12.67. The stock had a trading volume of 8,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,914. Brightcove has a fifty-two week low of $7.69 and a fifty-two week high of $25.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.95. The stock has a market cap of $511.22 million, a P/E ratio of 75.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.82.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Brightcove had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brightcove will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.