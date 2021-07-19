Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 10,072 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,119% compared to the average daily volume of 454 put options.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.
BCOV traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $12.67. The stock had a trading volume of 8,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,914. Brightcove has a fifty-two week low of $7.69 and a fifty-two week high of $25.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.95. The stock has a market cap of $511.22 million, a P/E ratio of 75.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.82.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.
Brightcove Company Profile
Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.
Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?
Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.